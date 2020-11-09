KARACHI: Police submitted on Monday a final charge-sheet to a court in a sloganeering case against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her spouse retired Captain Muhammad Safdar.

The investigation officer of the case filed the challan after addressing the prosecution department’s objections, cancelling the case as B Class (bogus).

Terming the FIR bogus, the charge-sheet states the complainant of the case was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the incident, nor was he spotted in CCTV footage. Besides, the entry of citizens to the tomb was banned during Maryam’s visit.

The IO also dropped charges of causing damage to public property and threats in the challan.

“We agree with the Investigation officer that there is no evidence available to constitute offences under section 506-B PPC and section 427 PPC, as such I.O has rightly presented the report u/s 173 Cr.P.C under FR “B” (False) Class, therefore same is submitted to the Hon’ble Court for judicial verdict as per law, ” concluded a note written by the prosecution department on the charge-sheet.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

A civil judge had approved his bail against a surety bond woth Rs100,000.

