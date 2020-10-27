KARACHI: A ministerial committee to look into the arrest of PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan held a sitting at the Chief Minister House here, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The inquiry committee, in its session, decided to hold daily meeting to compile its fact finding report of the incident.

The ministerial body has gathered evidence on Capt. Safdar Awan and I.G. Sindh issue, according to sources. “All CCTV record from the hotel to the police station has been collected,” sources said.

“The CCTV footage from the I.G. Sindh’s residence and the routes has also been gathered”, according to sources.

“The committee has also decided to summon Muhammad Safdar Awam in person in the committee session or via video link,” sources said.

The I.G. Sindh Police and the Additional I.G. would likely to be summoned by the probe in a day or two, sources further said.

The probe committee will compile its report and submit it to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

The minister’s committee would also inspect the hotel room and residence of the I.G. Sindh, sources added.

The probe will also contact PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz if it will deem it necessary, sources said.

Sindh government had formed a five-member committee to probe the issues of Inspector General (IG) Sindh and arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar Awan.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab and two other ministers are part of the committee.

The committee has been tasked to complete the investigation on the issues and submit a report to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Captain retired Safdar Awan was arrested over raising slogans in the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and later granted bail.

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

