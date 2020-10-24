LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has uncovered the facts about the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that two families who were ruling the country for the last 40 years have seemingly completed doctorate degree in spreading lies.

He said that some characters have exposed the corruption of Sharif family and Maryam Nawaz wanted everyone to accept her stance.

He said that Sharif family had been declared liars by the courts and even the apex court remarked about Maryam Nawaz that she submitted fake documents. Gill said that Maryam Nawaz is a certified liar who had earlier managed to get released on bail after claiming to take care of her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif.

Gill revealed that the security guards of the political leaders were getting instructions after the door was broken and some officials of police department arrived in at the location. He added that security guards had been presented as the personnel of security institutions.

“Why they are not providing their own footage [of the incident]. In every CCTV footage, a person is clearly seen while filming the video of policemen. The person who was capturing the video was a professional as it filmed the incident by using a camera tripod. The footage was firstly played in Lond and later in Pakistan. However, the CCTV footage gave a clear look of the door which was not broken. It has proved that the door was broken from inside.”

The PM’s aide said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Captain Retd Safdar Awan had appealed the army chief and the Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) to investigate the matter, whereas, Maryam Nawaz gave a different statement by calling for a probe by the government and judiciary.

“If it is the matter of respect of women, then why other women were kept inside jails. If Maryam Nawaz is prevented from being jail to promote anti-state rhetoric, then other female inmates should be released. The dual-standard makes such persons act as monarch.”

He said that Safdar Awan could be arrested by adopting other procedures, however, it was unclear whether the drama was staged by siblings or it was the revenge of Bilawal.

Gill said that PML-N vice president tried to use Baloch students yesterday after facing failure in her political moves and always seeking the assistance of global establishment to hide corruption by targeting the armed forces besides hailing Nawaz Sharif as a revolutionary leader.

The special assistant said that Nawaz Sharif must have followed the law by facing penalties after returning to Pakistan. He added that if Nawaz Sharif will not return to the country by himself, then Imran Khan will definitely do it what he has planned.

