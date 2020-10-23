PM Imran says ready to visit London, meet UK PM, for Nawaz’s repatriation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that he is ready to visit London for repatriation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif if needed, ARY News reported on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The major announcement was made by PM Imran Khan, in an exclusive interview to ARY News.

The prime minister maintained he is ready to visit United Kingdom to meet PM Boris Johnson to bring back PML-N supremo if needed.

Read more: Shibli Faraz says Nawaz will be in Pakistan’s jail by January 15

The complete interview of the premier will be telecast in the program “The Reporters”, today at 7 pm.

Last month, federal cabinet had decided to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif from London with Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that the government would use all legal options for the purpose.

The prime minister had said that they would bring back Nawaz Sharif with the help of British authorities. “He left the country using his illness as an excuse,” Imran Khan blamed and said he had to return to the country and face courts.

Read more: PM Imran Khan announces to bring back Nawaz Sharif using ‘all options’

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 16 released a detailed verdict over its decision to issue an arrest warrant of the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

Comments

comments