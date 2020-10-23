ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he feels there is no point talking to opposition parties’ politicians as all they want is a deal to save their ill-gotten wealth, ARY News reported.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the prime minister said that opposition has all the right to stage protest rallies wherever they want but this won’t save themselves from the punishment they deserve for their “real crimes” like “looting the country” when in power”.

“Some of my own party men get worried when they see opposition parties’ politicians staging rallies and doing pressers against the government and I even heard some cases were registered against them (opposition politicians) after current rallies but I feel it is wrong, it will be punishing them for crimes they didn’t commit, protest is their right, their real crime is corruption and for that, I have zero tolerance,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was of the view that opposition politicians tried their best to exert pressure on his government to give them some sort of relief in corruption cases, but “they don’t know me, I have this habit of performing under pressure”.

Answering a question, the premier said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughters are now launching attacks on state institutions out of disappointment as they know they will not get any relief.

Ready to visit UK, talk to Johnson for Nawaz’s repatriation.

The prime minister maintained he is ready to visit United Kingdom to meet PM Boris Johnson to bring back the PML-N supremo if needed.

He said that they were in talks with the British authorities over the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif as he left the country citing an excuse for medical treatment abroad but failed to comply with the terms.

“We are trying our best to get Nawaz Sharif deported from London,” the prime minister said adding that he would be put behind bars once brought back to the country.

Israeli, Indian lobbies working for opposition

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Israeli and Indian lobbies were working for the opposition parties.

“Indian media that is propagating fake news of civil war in Pakistan and my ouster is portraying Nawaz Sharif as their hero,” he said and further asked as to why their media is presenting Nawaz as a hero and criticizing the armed forces of the country.

Imran Khan blamed that even Israel is afraid of Pakistan Army as they knew that it is a superpower. “Who is attacking personnel of the armed forces, which led to the martyrdom of 22 security personnel in a day, and trying to create a sectarian rift in the country,” the prime minister said and blamed that both India and Isreal wanted to destabilize the country.

IG Sindh’s abduction termed a joke

Prime Minister laughed sarcastically when asked about the Sindh police chief’s alleged abduction and arrest PML-N leader Mohammad Safdar’s arrest in Karachi earlier this week.

“I find this comedic; it looks like a joke is taking place,” he said and further added that it was unfortunate that such petty cases have been filed against PML-N leaders as it hides their real crime, which involves looting the national wealth.

Will be on roads again if opposition comes to power

He asked the masses to support him for resolving decades-old issues faced by the nation due to the incompetent and corrupt policies of the previous rulers.

He cited the example of the first state of Medinah, established by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and said that it also passed through testing times during its initial period and was not only threatened by elements outside the state but from the munafiqeen [hypocrites] within the state.

“The mess created by the bureaucracy in the last 30 years could not be cleaned by just pushing a button,” he said adding that the opposition also destroyed PIA through excessive recruitments besides also signing power contracts on higher tariffs, overburdening the nation for years.

“Today gas is available on cheaper rates but we could not purchase it due to higher tariffs approved by the previous governments,” he said.

He further said that he could not predict as to how long he would remain in power as it is in the hands of God. “However, I will be on the roads if they [opposition parties] will come to power again,” he said.

Overseas Pakistanis trust Imran Khan not Sindh govt for investment in Bundal Island

He said that Lahore’s Ravi project and Sindh’s Bundal Island project would be a game-changer for the country. “Sindh government will be solely benefitted from the Bundal Island project as it would generate a revenue of US$40 billion for the province,” Imran Khan said.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis are ready to invest in the project on his call as they trust him not the Sindh government. “Unfortunately, the Sindh government withdrew the NOC for Bundal Island,” he lamented.

COVID-19 response

He said that the measures taken by the incumbent federal to tackle COVID-19 in the country were applauded at global forums like World Health Organziation (WHO) and the United States and other countries.

“They lauded the country’s policy that brought stability to the economy while simultaneously overcoming COVID-19 pandemic,” Imran Khan said adding that the opposition felt threatened from it as the situation was improving in the country with each passing day.

“Our economy is growing and our exports have further edged up,” he said adding that it has caused panic with the opposition ranks.

