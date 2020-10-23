ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed talks with the opposition parties barring negotiations on corruption cases against them, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter today the federal minister wrote the prime minister has made an offer to opposition parties to deliberate over ‘real issues’ noting that there will not be any discussion, however, on the accountability cases against them for what they did in their terms.

Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the response from the opposition now will determine whether they are actually sincere in their demands for national development and interests or it was the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) that they have always sought.

ایک بار وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI نے اہوزیشن کو کہا ہے کہ مقدموں کو ایک طرف رکھیں اور اصل مسائل پر گفتگو کریں اب وزیر اعظم کی اس بات کا جواب طے کرے گا کہ اپوزیشن صرف NRO چاہتی ہے یا وہ ملک کے مفاد کو دیکھیں گے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 23, 2020

He was apparently referring to the Premier’s interview today to ARY News wherein he suggested that the government could engage in talks with the opposition on the real issues facing the country if they don’t bring up their NRO demand.

READ: Opposition politicians defaming state institutions to save their ill-gotten wealth: PM Imran Khan

He said, “Some of my own party men get worried when they see opposition parties’ politicians staging rallies and doing pressers against the government and I even heard some cases were registered against them (opposition politicians) after current rallies but I feel it is wrong, it will be punishing them for crimes they didn’t commit, protest is their right, their real crime is corruption and for that, I have zero tolerance,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments