Man behind sloganeering case against Safdar moves SHC for bail

KARACHI: The man on whose complaint a first information report (FIR) was registered against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (retd) Safdar and others approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday seeking protective bail in a 2019 case.

Waqas Ahmed moved a petition in the high court (SHC) seeking bail to avoid being arrested by the police in the case.

Back in 2019, he was booked on charges of obstructing a government official from performing duty.

Police had arrested Safdar on Monday morning from a Karachi hotel where he along with Maryam was staying for allegedly violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. However, he was released on bail by a local court later in the day.

The case had been registered against PML-N leaders, including party vice president Maryam Nawaz, Safdar, and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for raising political slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

