KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan was on Monday granted bail in a case pertaining to violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was released on bail by a court in return for Rs100,000 surety bonds.

The lawyers of the PML-N leader while giving their arguments in the case demanded to quash the case against Capt (retd) Safdar. “The case is registered under article 63 of the penal laws, however, the CCTV footage of the Quaid’s mausoleum clearly shows that he was not carrying any weapon,” they argued.

The PML-N lawyers further said that the case was registered with sinister intention and therefore should be quashed immediately.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz also announced that her husband Captain retired Safdar Awan has got bail.

“Just informed by Marriyum Aurangzeb that Safdar has been granted bail in a case of violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum”, claimed Maryam Nawaz.

Safdar Awan produced before Judicial Magistrate East Wazir Memon.

He was brought to the City court from Aziz Bhatti PS in an armored vehicle under tight security. More than 400 personnel have been deployed outside the City Court to deter any law and order situation.

The PML-N stalwart was arrested by Sindh police earlier on Monday evening in the case.

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Maryam Nawaz, wife of Safdar Awan in a tweet had said that her husband was taken into custody by the police after breaking the room of a private hotel, in which the couple was staying.

