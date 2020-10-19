Safdar Awan granted bail in Quaid’s mausoleum sanctity case, claims Maryam

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that her husband Captain retired Safdar Awan has got bail, ARY News reported.

“Just informed by Marriyum Aurangzeb that Safdar has been granted bail in a case of violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum”, claimed Maryam Nawaz.

Safdar Awan produced before Judicial Magistrate East Wazir Memon.

He was brought to the City court from Aziz Bhatti PS in an armored vehicle under tight security. More than 400 personnel have been deployed outside the City Court to deter any law and order situation.

The PML-N stalwart was arrested by Sindh police earlier on Monday evening in the case.

Read more: Sindh police deleted its own tweet regarding arrest of Safdar Awan

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Maryam Nawaz, wife of Safdar Awan in a tweet had said that her husband was taken into custody by the police after breaking the room of a private hotel, in which the couple was staying.

Comments

comments