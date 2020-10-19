Sindh police deleted its own tweet regarding arrest of Safdar Awan

KARACHI: The Sindh police on Monday deleted its own tweet regarding arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Safdar Awan.

In a tweet, spokesperson of Sindh police had said arrest of Safdar Awan was made according to the law of the land and investigation would be held on merit.

But, the tweet was deleted by Sindh police, after 35 minutes.

Earlier on Monday morning, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar Awan was taken into custody by Sindh police in the case.

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Sindh govt has no role in Safdar’s arrest: Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the provincial government has no role in his arrest.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s tweet in which she said police barged in her hotel room and arrested her husband, Ghani said: “Whatever Capt Safdar did at Mazar-e-Quaid was uncalled for but the way the police arrested him is condemnable.”

