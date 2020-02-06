Shireen Mazari urges UN to establish humanitarian corridor in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari on Thursday urged the United Nations to establish a humanitarian corridor in occupied Kashmir to ensure international relief assistance to the besieged people.

Talking to a private news channel, Mazari said the Indian attempt to change the status and demography of held Kashmir is totally illegal, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said the similarity of India’s controversial amended citizen act with ‘Deal of the Century’ is result of Indo-Israel close strategic collaboration.

Read More: Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris in IOK

Earlier in the day, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism had martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar.

According to KMS, the troops had martyred the youth during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops had martyred 65 Kashmiris including 2 women and 4 young boys during the ongoing 6-month long siege and lockdown in the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, during the period, at least 922 people had been critically injured due to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful demonstrators by the Indian military, paramilitary and police personnel in the occupied territory.

