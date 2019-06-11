Medical board declares Asif Zardari fit

ISLAMABAD: The medical board formed to physically examine former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday declared him fit, citing sources, ARY News reported.

On Monday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected bail pleas of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur in a mega-money laundering case.

A three-member medical board of the Polyclinic tested sugar and blood pressure level of the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman.

Sources said, during tests, blood pressure and sugar level of the PPP leader was recorded normal, while his tests of Kidneys and liver will be conducted after his [Zardari] NAB court appearance.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi division had approved the request of former president Asif Ali Zardari for provision of two medical attendants.

Read more: NAB to provide two medical attendants to Zardari

According to NAB sources, Zardari’s two attendants left for Rawalpindi to tend to the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party.

In a letter, the former president requested that he needed attendants with him round the clock, owing to his health issues. Zardari stressed that if he doesn’t get the attendants then he may face lethal consequences to his health.

