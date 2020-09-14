Medical reports of Hamza Shehbaz presented before court

LAHORE: Medical reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been presented before an accountability court of Lahore hearing money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to PML-N leader Atta Tarar, Hamza tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The hearing was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan, in which PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court.

Doctor Muhammad Afzal Khan of Kot Lakhpat Jail presented medical reports of Hamza Shehbaz and stated that the PML-N stalwart will undergo another coronavirus test.

Another accused in the case, Javeria Ali, daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, in her plea stated that she met with her brother, a day ago in the jail and requested the court to grant her exemption from court appearance as her brother has contracted coronavirus.

Read more: Hamza Shehbaz tests positive for coronavirus

The court granted exemption from court appearance to Hamza Shehbaz and his sister Javeria Ali over medical grounds.

Meanwhile, the copies of the reference were also distributed among the accused in the case. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 29.

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his sons, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz, wife Nusrat Shehbaz and others.

Comments

comments