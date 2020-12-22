Medical student dies of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: A medical student in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday lost her life due to coronavirus-related complications, ARY News reported.

Dr Sana Riyaz, the student of the first year of Khyber Girls Medical College, contracted coronavirus, the Provincial Doctors Association(PDA) said. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 39 doctors and two medical students in the province so far.

Earlier, a senior medic named Dr Sultan Zeb died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Peshawar.

Dr Sultan Zeb was being treated at Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar and was on a ventilator, but he did not survive.

Read more: President Alvi pays glowing tribute to coronavirus heroes

The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 82 more lives, whereas, 1,704 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 82 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,474. 1,852 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,398 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 40,261 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 4.9 per cent.

Comments

comments