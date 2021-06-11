Lahore medical students boycott classes over out-of-order fans, ACs

LAHORE: Students of Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMS) on Friday boycotted their classes to record protest against out-of-order fans and ACs at the college in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The students of AIMS are facing problems in continuing their studies as out-of-order fans and the ACs are testing their nerves in the current wave of the heatwave in the city.

In order to force the administration of the college to change or repair the out-of-order fans and ACs, the medical college students boycotted their classes in protest.

The students complained that the college administration is not addressing the basic issue and added they are unable to continue their studies in this situation.

Earlier this week, as many as 25 students fell unconscious due to prolonged load shedding at a government school located in Malpur area of Islamabad.

As per the school administration, the electricity supply at the school was suspended since the morning and despite being informed, the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) did not bother to restore the supply.

The school administration said the children started bleeding from the nose due to hot weather. The students had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

