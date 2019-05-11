Meesha levelled false harassment allegations against Ali Zafar, testifies witness

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Saturday recorded the testimony of a witness in a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi over levelling “baseless” harassment allegations against him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The court adjourned the hearing until May 18 when Ms Shafi’s lawyer will cross-examine the witnesses produced by Zafar in the court.

Witness Kanza Muneer, a fashion model, testified against the female singer today saying she was present at the studio where Ms Shafi alleged to have been harassed by her fellow singer. She said 11 people were present during the rehearsal of a concert.

Muneer testified Zafar and Shafi were standing at a distance of four to five feet, adding videos of the rehearsal were also made. She added Shafi’s allegations against Zafar are false.

Read Also: Court allows Meesha’s plea for transfer of Ali Zafar defamation suit

The singer-cum-actor, Ali Zafar, had taken Ms Shafi to a Lahore court last year in June after the latter accused him of sexual harassment. He requested the court to direct her to tender an apology over levelling baseless allegations and pay Rs1 billion in damages.

In a post shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, Meesha Shafi had claimed that she had been subjected to sexual harassment “of a physical nature” by Ali Zafar on multiple occasions.

Comments

comments