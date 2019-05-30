Ali Zafar’s legal counsel in the case against singer, actor and model Meesha Shafi claimed after today’s court proceedings that nine witnesses have testified against Miss Shafi’s account of the story, two of the nine witnesses are women, ARY News reported today,

Actor and singer Ali Zafar’s lawyer Barrister Ambreen Qureshi claimed that nine musicians, including two women who were present at the night of Miss Shafi’s alleged harassment, testified against Shafi’s story in court and declared her allegations of harassment as untrue.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Barrister Ambreen expressed her gratitude towards all the musicians who came to testify in support of her client. She sent special thank you to saxophone player Taqi whose wife was ill and hospitalized but he showed up to the proceedings despite the fact.

Ambreen in a series of tweets said: “Yesterday and today all 9 musicians from the Jam, 2 of them women, recorded their testimonies before the court. Each one of them testified on oath declaring Miss Shafi’s allegations of harassment as false, incorrect and baseless.”

“My heart goes out to all the witnesses specially women who came to court several times over the year&finally got their chance to record their statements on oath. To all the respected musicians who waited in blistering heat while fasting.Such is the power of truth, ” she added.

“One person in particular I would like to mention. The saxophone player Taqi sahab, who came to the court both days while his wife was hospitalized where he would go immediately after court while he was fasting.”

