Meeting of PML-N lawmakers with PM Khan is just beginning: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers is just a beginning, reported ARY News.

In his tweet, the federal minister said that the next group of members meeting the PM from PML-N will be from the National Assembly and Senate.

“Decisions are made on local political facts and PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have lost their worth in masses, therefore, the politicians will also make their decisions accordingly,” he said.

Yesterday, the disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers from Punjab Assembly had met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala.

According to sources, the meeting of PML-N lawmakers with PM Imran has confirmed the reports of forward bloc and grouping within the party.

The lawmakers are reportedly not happy over the attitude of Sharif family and have expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

