Meeting of PML-N lawmakers with PM Khan is just beginning: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers is just a beginning, reported ARY News.

In his tweet, the federal minister said that the next group of members meeting the PM from PML-N will be from the National Assembly and Senate.

“Decisions are made on local political facts and PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have lost their worth in masses, therefore, the politicians will also make their decisions accordingly,” he said.

مسلم لیگ نون کے ایم پی اے گروپ کی وزیر اعظم سے ملاقات صرف ابتداء ہے اگلا گروپ ممبران قومی اور سینٹ کا ہو گا، مقامی سیاسی حقائق فیصلوں کی بنیاد ہوتے ہیں اور عوامی سطح پر نون اور پیپلز پارٹی کی کوئ حیثیت نہیں رہ گئ لہذاء ظاہر ہے لوگ اپنے فیصلے سیاسی حقائق پر کریں گے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 30, 2019

Yesterday, the disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers from Punjab Assembly had met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala.

According to sources, the meeting of PML-N lawmakers with PM Imran has confirmed the reports of forward bloc and grouping within the party.

Read more: 15 PML-N lawmakers meet PM Imran at Bani Gala, confirms Naeemul Haque

The lawmakers are reportedly not happy over the attitude of Sharif family and have expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

