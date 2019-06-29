15 PML-N lawmakers meet PM Imran at Bani Gala, confirms Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, confirmed that 15 provincial legislators of the major opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), have met PM Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Naeemul Haque in his Twitter message termed the major development as the emerging differences between the provincial legislators and PML-N top leadership.

“The meeting lasted for 1.5 hours at Bani Gala,” said Naeemul Haque. He hinted that the Bani Gala meeting was held as “CM Punjab had brought them [PML-N MPAs] over.”

Haque said that the PML-N’s provincial legislators expressed their full confidence in PM Imran Khan and the Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Read More: Forward bloc emerges in PML-N as disgruntled lawmakers meet PM Imran

“The hopes of PMLN MPAs from Punjab continue to get shattered with their party as was obvious in their today’s meeting with the PM,” he tweeted.

