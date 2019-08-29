Centre approves two mega projects worth Rs95bn for Karachi: Hafeez Sheikh   

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday said that two mega projects worth Rs95 billion have been approved for metropolis Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Hafeez Sheikh said that the government approved Red Line transport plan and secondary schools project for Karachi. Giving details, the minister said that the Red Line bus service to meet the shortage of quality transport in the city. He further said that Rs13 billion would be spent on a secondary schools project in Karachi.

Hafeez Sheikh said that the government also approved Rs8 billion for agricultural projects and added that the projects would be fruitful for the country’s economy. He maintained that bringing change in life of the common man was the government’s top priority.

The minister said that the government was committed to extend the healthcare program in the country.

Earlier on May 31, addressing a press conference in Karachi, Imran Ismail had said that he look to set the record straight and point out allocations of funds and infrastructure development activities in the province.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had said: “90 new projects are being launched in Sindh worth Rs. 66 billion which are being financed by the federal government, five new projects will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in September.”

