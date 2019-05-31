Addressing a Press Conference in Karachi today, Friday Imran Ismail said that he look to set the record straight and point out allocations of funds and infrastructure development activities in the province, ARY News reported.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said: “90 new projects are being launched in Sindh worth Rs. 66 billion which are being financed by the federal government, five new projects will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in September.”

Ismail then raised questions upon the expenditure of Rs. 70 billion which was relayed to the government of Sindh in 10 years for gas royalties.

The governor added that three hopsitals which were formerly being run by the Government of Sindh have been transferred to federal control after court order. he also expressed resolve to run them better than they were being ran before.

Taalking about the spread of HIV in interior Sindh and it taking a form of an endemic, he said: “The Federal government is helping the province deal with it’s HIV crisis, World Health Organization (WHO) was called upon to deal with the menace and screening kits being used for diagnosis along with life-long medication for those who have been diagnosed with the illness are being provided by the federal government.”

“The government will help the people of Sindh and it’s government when called upon,” Ismail continued.

Touching upon public transportation woes in the city the Governor announced that civilians would be able to avail the ‘Green Line Bus Service’ somewhere in the ongoing year.

The governor stated in his objection to the provincial government against the police reforms act, “It cannot be called a bill due to the series of amendments [in laws]. The provincial government has eliminated 80 Sections out of 190 in the Reforms’ Act.”

A bill pertaining to new jail laws has also been approved, revealed Ismail.

Ismail also rubbished the notion of the Federal government favoring some provinces and giving them preferential treatment while neglecting others.

