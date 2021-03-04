Meghan Markle accuses royal family of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Meghan Markle is once again making headlines for her criticism of the royal household, days after she was accused of ‘bullying’ palace staff, reported BBC.

The latest remarks come in a new snippet from Markle and Prince Harry’s seemingly explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle says that she isn’t afraid of the consequences of speaking out anymore.

Meghan Markle accused of bullying palace staff ahead of Oprah interview

The 30-second teaser clip from the highly-anticipated sit-down features Winfrey asking the Duchess, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Markle replies, “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

The Duchess of Sussex also said that she isn’t afraid of ‘losing’ anything. “I mean, I… there is a lot that has been lost already,” she remarked.

Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

The couple’s interview with Winfrey is scheduled to air in the US on Sunday, March. 7. CBS described it as a “wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work … to their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

