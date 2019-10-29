Mehwish Hayat says work is needed at grassroots level to revive Hockey

Following the Pakistan hockey team’s failure to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, actress Mehwish Hayat expressed her disappointment.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old actor said that the national game can only be restored to its former glory if measures are taken at the most basic level.

“Disappointing to see our once all-conquering hockey team failing 2 even qualify for Tokyo. Just shows how much work is needed at grassroots to restore the team to its former glory,” she wrote.

Disappointing to see our once all conquering hockey team failing 2 even qualify for Tokyo. Just shows how much work is needed at grass roots to restore the team to its former glory. Let's have a hard look at why we failed &fix it in time for 2024 Olympics https://t.co/DbjcgneDl1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 28, 2019

She hopes the team will be able to work on their mistakes and fix them before the mega tournament. “Let’s have a hard look at why we failed and fix it in time for 2024 Olympics.”

After the first of the two Olympic hockey qualifiers between Pakistan and Netherlands ended in a scintillating 4-4 draw, the men in green were beaten by 6-1 by Netherlands in the second qualifier.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient has lent her support to the game in the past and has expressed concern over how Hockey is neglected in Pakistan.

As part of her efforts to help revive the national game, she visited the stadium during the national hockey championship in July and said everyone should support the game.

