Mehwish Hayat is now the goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights

Actress Mehwish Hayat has just added another feather in her cap as the Ministry of Human Rights appointed her the Goodwill Ambassador for girls.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi superstar shared the news in a video message on Twitter saying, “Delighted to be appointed by the Ministry of Human Rights as Goodwill Ambassador for the rights of the girl child.”

The prestigious Tamgha e Imtiaz recipient, who has always stood up for the oppressed said, “This is something close to me & I look forward to actively raising awareness of the issues to be addressed. Let’s give girls a better future they deserve.”

Delighted 2be appointed by the Ministry of Human Rights as Goodwill Ambassador 4 the rights of the girl child. This is something close to me & I look forward to actively raising awareness of the issues to be addressed. Lets give girls the better future they deserve @mohrpakistan pic.twitter.com/8mfApONGEW — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 10, 2019

Brimming with joy the 36-year-old actress said, “I feel privileged to be able to play a role in helping girls know and get their rights. I foresee a Pakistan where females are given equal opportunities to study.”

She also asked people to support her in this cause to secure a better future girls in Pakistan deserve.

The announcement came a day before International Day of the Girl Child also known as the Day of Girls, which is being observed today.

The starlet was awarded the Pride of Performance accolade in Norway in August. She also received Tamgha e Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry by the President.

She also featured in the list of top five influential Muslim women in the world by international magazine, The Muslim Vibe, last month.

More power to Mehwish Hayat!

