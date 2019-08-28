Mehwish Hayat among top five Muslim women breaking stereotypes

Mehwish Hayat has just made it to the list of top five Muslim women who are making the world a better place to live in and are tarnishing age-old stereotypes about women in the world, according to an international publication Muslim Vibe.

The starlet took to Twitter to express how she felt after being chosen as someone who is breaking stereotypes by the magazine. “I am so honoured to be chosen by the international magazine, The Muslim Vibe, as one of the top five Muslim women in the world who are breaking stereotypes and changing the world. To be thought of in the same breath as women I look up to is humbling,” she wrote.

I am so honoured to be chosen by the international Magazine, "Muslim Vibe" as one of the top five Muslim women in the world who are breaking stereotypes and changing the world. To be thought of in the same breath as women I look up to is humbling 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/3NUkAkIyQe — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 26, 2019

Apart from the actress, the magazine also features four other women like Manal Rostom⁠—an athlete, clinical pharmacist, fitness influencer and the founder of Surviving Hijab and Ilhan Omar—the first woman of color to be elected as a member of the US House of Representatives.

Linda Sarsour from Palestine who was included in Time Magazine’s ‘100 most Influential people’ in 2017 also made it to the list. It includes Ibtihaj Muhammad as well—the first-ever woman to be contesting in the Olympics wearing a Hijab for the US and the first-ever Muslim American woman to be winning a medal at the Olympics.

A few weeks back, Mehwish received the Pride of Performance award in Norway, followed by impactful interviews for various international media outlets speaking about how cinema is fueling racism and Islamophobia.

