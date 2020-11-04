Members of Parliament, assemblies asked to submit asset details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday set December 31 as the last date for all members of Parliament and the provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities.

According to the commission, they are also required to submit asset details of their spouses and dependent children.

Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 mandates every member of Parliament, the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures to submit their asset and liabilities details by June 30.

The ECP will publish the names of those members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within a stipulated period on the first day of January through a press release and will even suspend their membership on January 16.

Under the law, if a member submits the statement of assets and liabilities that are found to be false in material particulars, he may, within one hundred and twenty days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practices.

