OKARA: Membership of a female lawyer, Advocate Nasreen, was terminated on the recommendation of the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) after it emerged that she made up fake abduction and torture allegations to allegedly frame her ex-husband, ARY NEWS reported.

President of the Dipalpur Bar Association terminated her membership on the recommendation of the PBC. The woman got a fake case registered claiming that she had been abducted and tortured for several days.

The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) formed a six-member investigation body over the incident and took action against the woman after the entire episode turned out be an staged act.

It is pertinent to mention here that the episode involving kidnapping and torture of Advocate Nasreen in Okara witnessed a drop scene after it emerged that all the characters in the alleged abduction bid were frontmen of the female lawyer.

A CCTV footage obtained by ARY NEWS showed that an alleged frontman of the female lawyer took her to the local court on a motorcycle on the day of the incident while another person identified as Mahmood dropped Advocate Nasreen at Gaggo Mandi in Okara.

Read More: Advocate Nasreen nominates ex-husband, others in abduction case

“She stayed at the residence of two people named Ahmed and Abid between 15 and 22 August-the days of her kidnapping-,” the sources privy to the details revealed adding that she was dropped at Mailsi by a taxi driver named Khadim.

The sources further revealed that two SIMs were used during the entire episode with one being registered in the name of Shehzad and used by Mahmood and other SIM registered in the name of Muhammad Ashraf.

The sources claimed that all of them were the frontmen of the female lawyer.

Comments

comments