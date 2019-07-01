Mengal lauds constitution of parliamentary committee on Balochistan   

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday termed formation of the parliamentary committee to investigate core issues of Balochistan as a positive gesture by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Akhtar Mengal hailed the government’s promise for proper legislation on Gwadar and other development projects in the province.

Mengal said, “Political dialogue is the only way forward to sort out Balochistan’s problems and the federal government is taking our demands seriously in this regard.”

He also emphasized on strengthening friendly relations with neighboring countries.

Earlier on June 29, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi had met Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal.

Ali Zaidi had thanked Akhtar Mengal over supporting the federal government for the approval of budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 by his political party.

During the meeting, Zaidi had said that the government was standing alongside with Akhtar Mengal to resolve all issues of Balochistan province. He added, “We have to provide appropriate status to the Balochistan citizens.”

