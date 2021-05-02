Mentally challenged girl raped in Lahore for two months

LAHORE: A mentally challenged girl was subjected to rape in Lahore for two months by her two relatives, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to police, the 13-year-old mentally challenged girl was subjected to rape in the Nawankot area of Lahore by two suspects.

“Two suspects Shah Mir and Ali Sajid subjected her to rape for two months,” the police said adding that it emerged when the victim was taken to a hospital over the deterioration of her health condition, where the doctor found that she was pregnant.

They said that both the suspects are close relatives of the girl and are currently investigated besides undergoing medical examination.

A deaf and dumb girl, 17, was allegedly raped by a man at her house in Chiniot on March 14.

Read More: Differently-abled girl raped in Gujranwala

According to the details, a man allegedly raped the deaf and mute girl after entering her house in Bhanianwala area of ​​Chiniot. The accused managed to escape from the scene when the family members reached there.

Later, her uncle approached the police and lodged an FIR against the suspect. Taking swift action on the report, the police conducted a raid at a house in the area and arrested the accused.

