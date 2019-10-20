Mentally challenged woman creates ruckus on Islamabad-bound flight

ISLAMABAD: A mentally challenged woman, who was flying to Islamabad from Manchester suddenly started ruckus during a flight, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson, a woman identified as Shazia was flying in PIA flight to Islamabad from Manchester and started behaving in a strange way due to mental illness.

پی آئی اے کی مانچسٹر سے اسلام آباد آنے والی پرواز میں سفر کرنے والی ذہنی مریضہ نے مسافروں میں کھلبلی مچا دی۔ پی آئی اے کی مانچسٹر سے اسلام آباد آنے والی پرواز میں سفر کرنے والی ذہنی مریضہ نے مسافروں میں کھلبلی مچا دی۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Sunday, October 20, 2019

The flight attendants tried to calm her, but she continued doing strange things during flight. The PIA crew members then called doctors, who injected her tranquilizer to make things under control.

Moreover, the senior PIA employee has lodged a complaint against the traffic staff of Manchester airport for issuing a boarding pass to the mentally challenged woman despite knowing the fact that she was not well.

Earlier in April, the passenger – a woman whose identity was not revealed by the airline – and her newborn baby were offloaded from the Lahore-bound flight PK-304 after she reportedly insisted on sitting in the Economy Plus section despite having an economy class ticket.

Sources informed ARY News that the woman was asked by the cabin crew and the captain to go back to her seat but the passenger reportedly misbehaved with the flight attendants.

Read More: Video of PIA’s day care staffer beating children goes viral

Other passengers complained after the ruckus escalated, due to which the aircraft was returned to the jet bridge and the passenger along with her baby was offloaded.

The flight was delayed for over an hour due to the incident, causing inconvenience to over 150 other passengers aboard.

Comments

comments