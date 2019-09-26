Video of PIA’s day care staffer beating children goes viral

KARACHI: A video clip showing assault on kids at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) day care centre went viral on social media.

In a viral video, it can be seen that a female staffer is assaulting kids at the day care centre of PIA.

پی آئی اے کے ڈے کیئر سینٹر میں بچوں پر تشدد کی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی پی آئی اے کے ڈے کیئر سینٹر میں بچوں پر تشدد کی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی — فوٹیج میں خاتون کو معصوم بچوں پر تشدد کرتے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے — #ARYNews #PIA Posted by ARY News on Thursday, September 26, 2019

According to PIA administration, the incident happened last year in February and the administration has already suspended the female staffer by taking action immediately.

“This video was again leaked by one of our female staffer, who wants to malign the reputation of PIA,” said official, adding that the management would take strict action against her.

