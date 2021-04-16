MEPCO line superintendent dies in FIA custody

MULTAN: An official of the Multan Electric Power Supply Company (MEPCO) died in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) custody, ARY News reported on Friday.

MEPCO Line Superintendent Vehari, Ziaul Haq, and four other officials were taken into custody by the FIA over financial irregularities in the company’s equipment.

He along with his colleagues was handed over to FIA on four days of physical remand. Detailing the incident, the deputy director FIA said Ziaul Haq was taken to Nishtar Hospital, yesterday after his health worsened.

The MEPCO official was shifted to the hospital at 7pm, but he could not survive, he added.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the deceased have accused the Federal Investigation Agency of torturing Ziaul Haq to death. They have demanded justice into the matter.

On the other hand, the FIA officials have ordered inquiry into the matter.

In one such incident that was reported in 2018, former chief executive officer (CEO) of University of Sargodha’s Lahore campus Mian Javed Ahmed, who was in Camp Jail in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry, had died in prison reportedly of cardiac arrest.

