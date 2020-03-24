Blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho is all set to return to TV screens by the end of this month.

The show which became a hit due to its story line and dialogues will be aired from March 30 at 10 pm on ARY Digital.

The romantic drama stars Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles as well as Shees Sajjad Gul, Hira Mani and others.

The Mega Blockbuster drama #MerayPaasTumHo is coming back to your screens on PUBLIC DEMAND‼️Starting 30th March, Mon-Fri at 10:00 PM only on #ARYDigital Posted by ARY Digital on Monday, March 23, 2020

Its directed by Nadeem Baig and written by playwright Khalil ur Rehman Qamar.

The show ended after a five-month successful run on January 25. The finale aired on TV and in cinemas across the country.

In February, the most-watched drama swept the inaugural Pakistan International Screen Awards bagging seven awards in both viewers’ and critics’ choice categories.

