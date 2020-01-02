Child actor Shees Sajjad Gul, who stars as Roomi in much talked-about hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho recalled the shooting days and shared his experience.

He has earned a massive fan following with his debut in the show for his amazing acting.

In a recent interview, the young star revealed that he found Humayun Saeed, his on screen father quite friendly when he met him for the first time. Shees shared that he would play card game Uno with him and other cast members.

Humayun often bought toys for him while Ayeza Khan, his onscreen mother, pampered him by giving him chocolates.

Shees shared that he would go for the shoot after coming back from school. He was given an iPad on which he watched Netflix and played games during breaks on the set. His favourite show is Stranger Things.

The actor revealed that the assistant directors helped him learning dialogues.

On which was the most difficult dialogue to memorize, he said it was when Roomi returns home after meeting his mother Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) at his boarding school and has a monologue with his father Danish.

This might be Shees’ first and last acting stint as shared by him in an interview earlier. On how he is dealing with stardom, he said sometimes it does get annoying so he disguises himself when he goes out by wearing a mask and hood.

Son of director and producer, Sajjad Gul, also features in ads. He has a YouTube channel with more than 72,000 subscribers and is excited to get the silver button soon.

Comments

comments