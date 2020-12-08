Mercury drops to minus-10 after heavy snowfall in Swat

SWAT/SKARDU: The met office has reported snowfall in Swat, Skardu and other area’s in Pakistan’s northern part affecting the normal life, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Mercury has dropped to minus-10 degree Celsius in Kalam after heavy snowfall in Swat, Kalam and other upper areas, according to reports. The region has received upto two feet snowfall till now causing hardships for citizens.

In Skardu region, snowfall has been continued in Shagar, Kharming, Ganchhe and other areas since the last night, the weather department said in its report.

The plains in the region have received upto two inches snowfall, while three inches snow in the upper areas, according to the met office.

“The temperature has dropped to minus four Celsius in plains of Skardu region, while the Mercury has go down to minus seven Celsius in hilly areas,” the met office said in its weather report.

“Sporadic snowfall is expected to continue for the next 24 hours,” according to the weather report.

The spell of snowfall has affected normal life in the area resulting in suspension of inter-district transport service. The vehicles trapped at several places due to the snowfall.

Moreover, Mirpur and adjoining areas in Azad Kashmir received rainfall, which bring the temperatures down in the region.

It is to be mentioned here that a westerly weather system is present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday morning, PMD had earlier said in a weather report.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad, from Monday to Wednesday (today).

