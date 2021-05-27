Mercury hits 50˚ Celsius in Jacobabad

KARACHI: As the ongoing heatwave enveloped entire Sindh, the mercury on Thursday hit 50 degrees Celsius in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, people in Jacobabad experienced a blistering 50 degrees Celsius maximum temperature today.

However, temperature soared to 48 degrees Celsius in in Dadu and Sibi. The maximum temperature recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Rohri and Mohenjo-daro was 47 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are predicted to remain above normal over southern and central parts of the country in May, the met office said, adding, one or two rainfall spells are expected during in each first and last decade of May.

Earlier on May 16, People in Karachi experienced hot weather as mercury soared to 42ºCelsius in the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said.

Dusty winds were blowing in the port city and the adjoining areas at 39 KM wind speed as the Met Office had forecast severe hot and humid weather in the city for three days.

“Presently the winds blowing at 39 KM wind speed that could enhance upto 48 kilometers per hour today,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Meanwhile, the coastal areas of Pakistan including Karachi, had no threat from Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, the met department had said.

