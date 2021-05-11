Rainy weather to continue in KP across Eid, Met department forecasts

PESHAWAR: As Eidul Fitr approaches, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) received on Tuesday the treats of rainy weather dashing to the province anticipated to stay for four- to five days in the province according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), ARY News reported.

The met department forecasts time to time rain showers in many KP districts including Chitral, Swat, Shangla and Kohistan among others.

According to the details, PMD has issued letters to district authorities for precautionary measures to be taken ahead of the possible rains and wind gusts.

The Met department has advised farmers to take extra cautions in this situation while have announced a helpline 1700 to report any untoward incident.

ALSO: Karachi experiences windy weather today, says PMD

Separately today by the PMD, windy weather has been observed in Karachi with 20 kilometres per hour wind speed.

Dusty winds from southwest blowing in the port city limiting the visibility range, the met office said.

In otherwise hot and humid weather in the city maximum temperature could soar to 38 ºCelsius.

The weather department has forecast extremely hot and dry weather condition in most parts of Sindh with likely rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts on Tuesday and Wednesday

