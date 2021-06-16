Met Office forecast dust storm with light rainfall in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi on Thursday (tomorrow) with chances of dust storm and light rainfall, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi from June 18 (Friday).

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the weather office.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June,” the Met department said.

The PMD has also forecast rainfall with gusty winds in Balochistan’s Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu and Sibi districts today.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

After the rain forecast Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh asked the district authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property during rains.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) asked concerned institutions to complete all necessary arrangements as heavy rainfall under the monsoon system is expected in major cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Comments

comments