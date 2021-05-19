Met Office forecast light rainfall with dusty winds in Karachi today

KARACHI: Chief Meteorological Officer on Wednesday forecast light rainfall with dusty winds in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, ARY News reported.

“Karachi will experience maximum temperature between 38-40 degrees Celsius today,” the weather official further said.

Yesterday Karachi received rainfall with dust storm under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae. The city received 7mm rainfall at Masroor Base and 06mm rain at Surjani, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The rain lashed Karachi’s Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town and Khuda Ki Basti as well as other parts of the city on Tuesday.

A spell of the severe hot weather ended yesterday after rainfall with dusty winds.

The met office had warned yesterday that the sea conditions will remain rough till Tuesday evening and fishermen of Sindh were advised to avoid going into deep sea. They can resume their activities from tomorrow, the weather alert added.

Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, packing ferocious winds and threatening a destructive storm made landfall in western India on Monday.

Cyclone Tauktae, according to press reports, is the biggest to hit western India in 30 years, swept over the Arabian Sea with Gujarat state.

The cyclone has now weakened into a “cyclonic storm” and will gradually become a “deep depression” as it moves northwards, according to a weather report from India.

