Met Office forecast widespread rains across Pakistan from Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast widespread rain with wind or thunderstorm across the country from Thursday (today) till Saturday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches could likely to be disturbed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi and Lahore, according to the weather department.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also predicted dust raising winds and drizzle under the influence of a fresh westerly wave in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

A strong westerly weather system is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on Wednesday (today) and likely to grip upper and central parts on Thursday and persist till Saturday, according to the weather department.

Widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Narowal districts from Wednesday to Saturday, weather forecast said.

Rain with dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Ziarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana districts from Wednesday to Thursday. Dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers (with hailstorm) is also expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Kashmir districts on Thursday and Friday.

The met office has also warned against likely urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Lahore during the period.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the period.

