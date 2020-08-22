MET Office forecasts more downpour in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has more rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh during next 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Met office, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday. Under the influence of this system, rain/wind-thundershower, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi from Friday to Monday.

On Friday, the downpour in Karachi and other parts of the provinces had claimed seven lives including four killed by lightning strikes in Tharparker’s Mithi and Chachro and one in Thatta.

Read more: Monsoon spell: Lightening strikes kill seven including teenagers in Karachi

A person was reportedly electrocuted in his house in Machhar Colony, whereas, two persons including Shahnawaz and Sultan aged 16 were killed due to thunderbolt in Memon Goth area of the metropolis.

Karachiites have faced extreme difficulties after roads and streets turned into rivers after the latest spell of monsoon downpour started penetrating in various parts of Sindh as well.

