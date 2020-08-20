Met Office warns of heavy rainfall in Karachi from Friday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from tomorrow (Friday) under the influence of a low-pressure area in India’ Rajasthan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi on Friday and Saturday under the influence of a low-pressure system of monsoon winds that is currently present in India’s Rajasthan.

A low-pressure area in India’s Rajasthan will cause widespread rains and windstorms in Sindh, Met Office said in a weather advisory.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are also expected in, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar from Friday.

Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan while heavy falls are expected in Upper Punjab, Upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during next 12 hour, said the MET office.

However, isolated rain is also expected in northeast Balochistan and southeastern Sindh during same period.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh on August 15 had asked the Karachi administration to prepare for another rain spell in the city.

In an urgent handout conveyed to the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, the PDMA Sindh had warned the authorities of another rain spell from August 17 to Aug 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

