Met Office warns of very hot weather in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: Heatwave Centre of the Met Office on Thursday forecast a warm and humid weather in Karachi, while a hot weather spell to begin on Friday (tomorrow).

The weather department, however, made it clear that the very hot weather spell this weekend should not be called a “heatwave.”

A senior official of the department said that the city was already going through hot weather as the temperature was maintaining an upward trend.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier warned of another hot spell in Karachi and suburbs during April 23-25.

Today maximum temperature in Karachi ranges between 35 – 37 ºCelsius while the wind direction remains Westerly/Southwesterly.

Daytime maximum temperatures on Friday may touch 40 ºCelsius. The wind direction likely to be from Northwest till afternoon and will shift to Southwest from evening, according to the weather report.

It is second hot to very hot weather spell in Karachi this month, previous hot weather spell hit the city from 31st March till 03rd April.

Maximum day temperatures soared to almost 44 ºCelsius in the city with wind flow generally from north/northeast during the period.

The Met Office had earlier warned in its weather outlook that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather in April.

Due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi, a weather official predicted.

