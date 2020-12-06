WATCH: Meteor break up over ocean captured on camera

In a stroke of luck, a crew at a ship captured an extremely bright meteor crossing the sky in front of the vessel and then breaking up over the ocean.

A bright ball of fire could be seen flying through the dark sky and then disappear with a bang near Australia.

It’s cloudy with a chance of *checks notes* meteors? ☄️ A bright green meteor went over Tasmania this morning. And our #RVInvestigator was able to capture it on our live stream! 🚢 The ship was near south coast of Tasmania where it’s currently doing work for @Parks_Australia. pic.twitter.com/H2i4kfe9Pe — CSIRO (@CSIRO) November 19, 2020



The ship that recorded this was actually a CSIRO research vessel dubbed Investigator, travelling off the coast of Tasmania and it aligned perfectly with the trajectory of the meteor while capturing the amazing moment through its live streaming cameras.

CSIRO Voyage Manager onboard RV Investigator John Hooper said it was a stroke of luck to capture this footage.

“What we saw on reviewing the live stream footage astounded us, the size and brightness of the meteor were incredible,” Mr. Hooper said.

“The meteor crosses the sky directly in front of the ship and then breaks up – it was amazing to watch the footage and we were very fortunate that we captured it all on the ship livestream.”

