Metro Bus service to resume in twin cities tomorrow

LAHORE: After Punjab government lifted the Coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the local administration has decided to resume Metro Bus service in twin cities from tomorrow (Wednesday) with prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The local administration has informed all operators about the resumption of bus service in this regard.

The bus service will resume from Wednesday while the administration will issue the Standard Operating Procedures today.

The operations of Metro Bus service was suspended in March after the government imposed lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab had lifted the lockdown yesterday, allowing all sectors except marriage halls and educational institutes to operate under safety measures outlined by the government.

Read More: 109 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Punjab in 24 hours

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification following the decisions made in the August 6 meeting of the National Coordination Committee wherein it was decided to lift the restrictions on all sectors on August 10 and resume educational activities from Sept 15.

Earlier today, Punjab reported 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 94,586.

Comments

comments