LAHORE: Punjab reported 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the province’s total number of confirmed infections to 94,586, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, four more patients died from the virus during the period, due to which the death toll in the province rose to 2,174.

The province has conducted overall 788,860 COVID-19 tests so far, according to the statement.

The number of the patients recuperated from the disease in the province has now reached to 86,289, the spokesperson said.

In Lahore 55 more cases diagnosed, while five new cases surfaced in Rawalpindi during last 24 hours, a spokesperson of the health department said.

Gujranwala reported 13 new cases, Sialkot four, Gujrat six, Multan four, Faisalabad two, Mianwali 2 and Jhelum reported three cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab had lifted the lockdown yesterday, allowing all sectors except marriage halls and educational institutes to operate under safety measures outlined by the government.

Read More: Opening of tourism, business sectors positive move: Shibli Faraz

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification following the decisions made in the August 6 meeting of the National Coordination Committee wherein it was decided to lift the restrictions on all sectors on August 10 and resume educational activities from Sept 15.

Comments

comments