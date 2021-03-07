Covid-19: ‘Micro smart’ lockdown imposed in several Peshawar areas

PESHAWAR: With the number of Covid-19 cases surging again, the civil administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in several neighbourhoods of Peshawar to halt virus spread.

According to a notification, the lockdown will come into effect at 6pm today, following which there will be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas except for limited movement. Essential services are exempted from the ban.

Officials said the lockdown is being imposed in small areas and streets considered Covid-19 hotspots.

The number of Covid-19 cases has surged by more than 50 per cent since the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) lifted restrictions late last month. Thirty nine more deaths and 1,780 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across the country over the last twenty four hours, according to the NCOC.

559,248 people have so far recovered from the disease while total active Covid cases are 18,055.

