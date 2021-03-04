Smart lockdown imposed in more Lahore localities

LAHORE: Keeping in view the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the local administration on Thursday imposed smart lockdown in 12 more areas of Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary, the smart lockdown has been put in place in COVID-19 hotspots in various localities of Lahore. The lockdown will be enforced in the areas by midnight tonight.

“There shall be ‘controlled entry and exit’ in the areas of district Lahore identified as hotspots of COVID-19,” read the orders.

All shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed in the areas that have been under smart lockdown. According to the order, pillion riding will be banned in the areas while grocery shops, general stores and petrol pumps will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

There shall also be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

Earlier on February 16, the Lahore administration had imposed a smart lockdown in as many as six neighbourhoods of the city for ten days on Monday after they reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

The areas that had been put under lockdown included; Sector F Street Number 4 Block-A, Askari 10 Street Number 2 Block-A, Street Number 3 Z-Block, Main Ghazi Road Block-S DHA, Street 7 Sarwar Colony, Main Street Fazal park and Shadbagh.

