Micro-smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Karachi

KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the third wave of the virus, the local administration on Sunday imposed micro smart lockdown in various areas of Karachi’s district central for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner put different areas of Gulberg Town, North Karachi, Liaquatabad Town and North Nazimabad under micro-smart lockdown from 30th of May to 13th of June.

“Pursuant to the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in various areas of the district central, second wave of the COVID-19, is becoming imminent to spread, which may lead to a potential public health emergency for the general public,” read the notification.

Earlier on May 25, the Sindh police had placed barricades at different areas and roads of Karachi to restrict unnecessary movement of the public to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to details, the police implementing on the Sindh govt Covid-19 lockdown orders had set up barricades on different roads of Karachi and asking reason from the public for travel.

Sindh’s Home Department had issued on Tuesday a notification, restricting the unnecessary movement of people after 8pm from today to stem the spread of coronavirus.

