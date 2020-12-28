Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district Korangi

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the disease, the local administration on Monday imposed a micro smart lockdown in several localities of Karachi’s district Korangi for two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner put several areas of the district under micro lockdown from 29th of December to 12th of January 2021.

“In pursuance of the recommendations of the district health officer regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 and powers conferred in Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic diseases Act 2014, it is hereby ordered that a micro smart lockdown is to be enforced in the specified areas for a period of two weeks,” read the notification.

The district administration placed five union councils of the three sub division under the micro smart lockdown.

In Korangi Sub Division, union council number 2 (Nasir Colony) and UC-6 (Gulzar Colony) were put under lockdown. In Shah Faisal Sub Division, UC-6 (Rafa-e-Aam) and UC-7 (Al-Falah) were placed under micro lockdown. While UC-6 of Malir was also put under the micro smart lockdown for two weeks.

Earlier on December 17, the civic authorities had imposed on Thursday a “micro smart lockdown” in a number of localities in Karachi’s District West for a period of two weeks after these reported a spike in Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown that will come into effect at midnight that night will remain in place till 7am on December 31.

The areas that would be locked down include Manghopir (Bakra Perhi, Sector 14-B, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sector 10/5 and KDA Sector 6) and Orangi (Saleemabad Sector 11/2 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar).

